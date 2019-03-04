Canaan House wins MD School Inter House Sports

CANAAN House, also known as the Blue House, has emerged winner of the M.D School, Oko Oba, Lagos State 13th biennial inter house sports competition held at the Agege Stadium on Thursday.

Canaan House beat Bethel and Gilgal to lift the giant trophy as champions. It did so by garnering 14 gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

Bethel House was a distant second with eight gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals, while Gilgal House was third with seven gold, 14 silver and six bronze medals.

Goshen House was fourth with seven gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals.

Some of the events competed for were match past, 100 and 200metres (Boys and girls), bursting the balloons, filling the bottles, building the castle, picking of candies and snacks, relay race, egg and spoon race and sack race.

In the invitational relay, Agidingbi Primary School won the boys category, while Oko-Oba Primary School were placed second.

Royal Crest won the girls category, while Dansol and Lara Day came second and third respectively.

Speaking after the competition, Omolara Adedugbe, an elated Proprietress of the school, thanked all parents and participants for their commitment in ensuring a successful event.

Adedugbe’s said: “Our vision is to ensure that our pupils to acquire value knowledge and skills to enable them in actualizing their life potentials.”

She also commended the pupils for being competitive and their spirit of sportsmanship throughout the games, saying the next edition of the competition promises to be bigger.

Idowu Philip, a legendary thespian, and musical art and Mike Abdul, member of the Midnight Crew, thrilled the pupils and parents alike with music and motivational talks.

