German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute.

The 24-year-old latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Amadou Haidara before rounding Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek for his 27th league goal of the season.

Augsburg, who had a red card for Philipp Max overturned by VAR in the second half, hit back through Ruben Vargas.

His long-range effort proved too powerful for Yvon Mvogo to keep out.

Werner, who will depart for Chelsea at the end of the season, added a second eight minutes from time, latching on to Angelino’s cross-field pass and firing into the bottom corner.

The result means RB Leipzig end the season in third place with 66 points, one shy of their record Bundesliga tally achieved in 2016/2017.

Augsburg are finishing in 15th place with 36 points, five clear of the relegation zone. (Reuters/NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

