Brig.-Gen. Adeyinka Laguda, Commandant, Warrant Officers’ Academy, on Saturday urged Nigerians to use sports to mend sour relationship towards promoting national cohesion.

He stated this while declaring close the 3rd Nigerian Military School (NMS) Sports Week held at the school sports ground in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Laguda described sports as a critical factor that would not only keep individuals physically fit but also facilitate togetherness.

He said that sports and physical activities remained a routine training in the Army, adding that Boys of the NMS aspiring to join the Armed Forces of Nigeria must imbibe the tenet of being physically fit.

“It is in this light that the Nigerian Army Training Directorate makes provision and emphasises on the need for regular physical training for personnel in the service.

“Today, one of the import of the physical fitness requirements of the policy directive is the Sports Week which has been organised by the school in order to promote and enhance the physical fitness and mental development of the Boys.

“It is without doubt that the tournament has enable the school to discover more talents in different sports that will represent the school in Inter-Command/Nigerian Military School Games, Kaduna State Schools Competition and even at the national level,” he said.

Laguda noted with satisfaction that all the events were keenly competed for by the representatives of different training companies.

While appreciating the Boys for putting extra-ordinary efforts to win and bring laurels for their repetitive companies, the Commandant said such efforts would help to foster better team spirit and healthy competition.

He said: “Today, we saw a fashion and uncommon desire through dexterity displayed by the Boys in order to bring honour and glory to their companies.

“However, in every organised tournament, there will always be a champion and at the end of this competition, Lagos company has shown the greatest zeal and commitment, thereby emerged champions.”

Laguda saluted other training companies for putting up good and healthy fights throughout the competition, advising that as soldiers they should imbibe the spirit of regular training and sporting activities not only for competitions.

He commended the Commandant, NMS, Maj-Gen. Muktar Mohammed-Bunza for effectively piloting the training and administrative affairs of the military school within the ideals and expectations of the Nigerian Army.

“The Commandant has repackaged the NMS to become a darling baby of the Chief of Army Staff and also a proud entity of all the products of this great institution of learning.

“Looking around the entire school environment, the serenity is laudable and commendable, please sir, keep up the good work.

“To the Boys, you must take full advantage of the enormous training and learning facilities made available for your progress and prospects in life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the the week long competition, Lagos Company emerged overall winners with 12 Gold, seven Silver and six Bronze.

Enugu Company came second with nine Gold, nine Silver and four Bronze while Zaria company clutched third position with seven Gold, 12 Silver and 11 Bronze.

NAN also reports that invited schools for the closing ceremony included; Federal Government Girls College, Zaria, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Demonstration Secondary School, Foundation Science School, Zaria and Faith Academy, Zaria. (NAN)

– Dec. 1, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)