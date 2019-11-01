THE Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Vitus Okechi has expressed commitment of the government to develop all sporting activities in the state.

Okechi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the ministry would do it in collaboration with sports stakeholders in the state.

The commissioner, who is planning to relocate his office to the stadium, said that sport was not all about football.

”I observed before coming into office that before now, the state Ministry of Youths and Sports gave football all its concentration.

”When we talk of sports, it is not only football but others which include Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, track and field events.

”We are going to give the development of athletes much concentration because Enugu used to do well in it over the years; but recently, this aspect of sports has declined in the state due to negligence,” he said.

Okechi said that the ministry wants to start winning laurels for the state in every aspect of sports it featured in the national or zonal games.

He assured that within a short period, the ministry would come out with a programme that would attract talent hunt from schools.

”This talent hunt will go across all the Local Government Councils, zonal levels and finally the state level.

”You can see that we have started with plans to camp the athletes for three months for the National Sports Festival coming up in Edo State in March, 2020,” he said.

The commissioner promised to carry all sports stakeholders along in the efforts to develop the games.

He expressed the hope that stakeholders would pave way for the easy development of each sport..

The commissioner said that the present government, under Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi loved sports and would do everything possible to revive it.

NAN

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 16:55 GMT |

