MORE mourners including sports administrators, enthusiasts have continued to condole families of late Enugu State FA chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, who died on May 5.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the house on Thursday reports that notable football administrators and others, who visited his home, expressed shock over his demise.

NAN reports that people from all walks of life including football administrators, civil servants, businessmen, journalists, and players within the state have signed the condolence register.

Some of the personalities, who had signed the condolence registers were Heartland FC Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, and Zonal Manager NAN Enugu Zone, Mrs. Maureen Atuonwu among others.

Ekwueme, in his condolence message, expressed shock over the death saying, ”so it is true that you are gone, great administrator.

”May God grant his immediate family and the entire Nigerian football family the fortitude to bear this painful loss,”.

The Vice-Chairman of Enugu State Football Association, Tony Ugwu wrote, ”my big boss, your memories will ever remain fresh in us.

”Rest in peace football guru and great boss”.

Afam Nnaji, the former Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports says, ”brother you went to sleep too soon but such is life. May your soul rest in peace,”.

The South-East Director of National Nationwide League One (NLO), Ebere Amaraizu, and also the former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Enugu Command, said that Okenwa’s loss had left a vacuum in football.

The southeast Zonal Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maureen Atuonwu, wished the late FA chairman peaceful rest.

”Ofor my brother, your death was devastating but since it pleases God, who are we to question his decision.

”Rest in peace brother and may the perpetual light of God shine upon you,” she said.

NAN reports that Okenwa, before his demise, was the Chairman, Nigeria National League (NNL) and executive member, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). (NAN)

– May 7, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)