Denmark on Monday said it would allow more than 500 spectators at three upcoming top-flight league matches, including a Copenhagen derby.

The move was part of an effort to test further easing of restrictions on public gatherings introduced over the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches include Sunday’s Super League fixture between rivals Brondby and Copenhagen. Two other Super League matches, and other matches.

The arenas were to be divided into sections with up to 500 spectators per block, and all would be required to be seated.

According to Uffe Stormly of the National Police, it will be done with serious considerations on health and safety.

“That is why we have also included the health authorities in the said plans.

“The current limit for spectators who are seated is 500, while public gatherings are limited to 50 people.

“While the number due to attend each match was not known, but there is estimation of about 2,500 to 3,000 fans,“ Stormly said.

The Copenhagen Chief Executive Lars Bo- Jeppesen said it was an important step in the right direction on the road to getting back to a more normal situation in Danish football.(dpa/NAN)

– Jun. 15, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)