Rebecca Popoola, a 14-year-old secondary school student in Ondo State, was on Sunday identified as the best discovery in women wrestling at the ongoing Gov. Dickson National Wrestling Classics in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Popoola won a gold medal in the 36kg women wrestling.

She also got a prize money of N10,000 for being the best discovery in women wrestling.

An excited Popoola, who represented Ondo State, told NAN that it was not an easy feat emerging the best.

“I have been wrestling for just two months. I fell in love with the sport the very first day I set my eyes on wrestlers wrestling at the stadium.

“I give glory to God for this day and I thank my coach, Purity Akuh, for teaching me and making me achieve this.

“My teammates were also very instrumental to my getting better in wrestling and also winning this gold and cash prize,” she said.

On her target in wrestling, Popoola said it was her aim to represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

The states taking part in the competition are Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bauchi, Kano,Kogi, Ondo Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Niger, Nassara, Bayelsa, Lagos,Plateau,Adamawa, Kebbi,Sokoto,Zamfara,Ebonyi and Enugu.

The FCT as well as clubs such as Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Navy, NSCDC, Nigeria Army, Ayala Club,Purity Club,Robinson Club, Calabar Cannan Club, Nigeria Police Force and Edo Club are also participating.

NAN reports that no fewer than 513 wrestlers and 150 officials are participating in the competition which commenced on June 24 and will end on Monday. (NAN)

– June 30, 2018 @ 18:25 GMT |

