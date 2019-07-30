THE draw for the first round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was made in Cairo on Monday:
Below are the fixtures:
Ethiopia vs Lesotho
Somalia vs Zimbabwe
Eritrea vs Namibia
Burundi vs Tanzania
Djibouti vs Eswatini
Botswana vs Malawi
Gambia vs Angola
Liberia vs Sierra Leone
Mauritius vs Mozambique
Sao Tome &bPrincipe vs Guinea Bissau
South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea
Comoros Islands vs Togo
Chad vs Sudan
Seychelles vs Rwanda
The ties will be played over two legs in September, with the team mentioned first playing at home in the opening leg.
The 14 winners will join the continent’s top-ranked 26 sides, who have been exempted from the initial round of qualifiers, in the next draw.
This draw is to be held on a date still to be decided.
Those 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.
The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in home-and-away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar 2022.
All Africa’s 54 member-countries are entered.
Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco picked the five African tickets to the last World Cup, held in 2018 in Russia.
