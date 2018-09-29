Drug free sports, way to glory, says Dalung

THE Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has advised Team Nigeria ahead of the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina to compete free and fair, saying drug free sports is way to glory.

Dalung gave this advice on Friday while addressing athletes and coaches that have being training in the Abuja camp in preparation for the 2018 Youth Olympics slated for Oct. 6 to Oct. 17.

Dalung, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Olusade Adesola said the way to glory in sport was hardwork and dedicated training.

According to him, doping is not a justifiable means and must never be an option to winning.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Adesola, who was represented by the Director of Planning Monitoring and Information, Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi admonished the Team Nigeria to say “NO ” to doping and play true and win true.

Adesola said this was more rewarding and more honourable.

He said it was important to note that coaches must take their anti-doping responsibilities to athletes seriously.

He said that the sanctions in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code are equally severe on coaches, who are found wanting in the anti-doping responsibilities.

Adeshola said that government has resolved to bring to bear the full weight of these sanctions on anyone who defaulted.

While bidding them farewell, he reminded them, “ As you go to this Youth Games, remember that you are carrying with you the expections of the Nation and your families, not just to successd in your events by to represent them all.”

Also speaking, the Head of Anti-Doping in the Ministry, Fadeke Fadeyibi said anti-Doping information and education session was a cardinal requirement to ensure that athletes and coaches are well informed on the basics of anti-doping in sports.

She said they could therefore not be excused for any act that would result in the violation of an anti-doping rule at the games.

”Anti-Doping guarantees fair play and preserves the ” Spirit of Sports ” which among others are Ethics, Fair play, Honesty, Health, Excellence in performance.

”Doping is cheating, it is unethical, it is contrary to the Spirit of Sports and is dangerous to the health of athletes. Doping must not be allowed in sports in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 11:10 GMT |

