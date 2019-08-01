D’Tigress still work-in-progress – coach

OTIS Hughley, Head Coach of the senior national women’s basketball team, says the team is still a work-in-progress in spite of being tipped to win the 2019 FIBA Women Afrobasket Championships.

Afolabi Oni, the Media Coordinator, Nigeria Basketball Federations (NBBF), in a statement on Thursday quoted Hughley as saying the new faces in the team needed time.

The U.S. national said they needed to technically and tactically blend with the core members of the team.

“What we have now is still a work-in-progress, but I think we have taken a step in that direction.

“I think if we can play well, win and defend our title, get back at Cameroon for what they did to us several years ago, I think it will attract more talents from the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA),” the coach said.

He explained the decision behind the list of players being expected in camp.

Hughley said the inclusion of some new faces was necessitated by the shortfalls noticed by the technical crew at the last World Cup.

“We have added some talents.

“Some other people playing at a higher level are interested in playing for Nigeria and we are drawing a lot of attention that we were hoping for.

“Jasmine Nwajei, whose registration could not be completed before the last World Cup in Spain, has made a return to the team and will hope to make her international debut in Dakar.

“Other new faces in the team include University of Buffalo player Theresa Onwuka, Victoria Macaulay and Ifunaya Ibekwe, alongside Italy-based Kunaiyi Akpannah,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senior national women’s basketball team are gunning for their fourth African title, and have been grouped alongside Tunisia and Cameroon.

The competition starts on Aug. 10 and ends on Aug. 18 in Dakar, Senegal. (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2019 19:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)