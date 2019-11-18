IKOYI Club’s Peter Eben-Spiff has won 58th edition of the prestigious First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championships.

Eben-spiff, maintained a top 5-finish in the last two editions, won after shooting a closing score of 76, for 16-over par, over 56-holes.

The 4-handicapper opened his account with a 76, a second day score of 77 and a closing 76 to win the R&A and USGA sanctioned championship.

Eben-Spiff, in a interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, attributed his victory to consistency.

“When you keep doing the same thing over and over again, you get better.

“Just like you see in FirstBank that has sponsored this event consistently for 58-years.

“Consistency to me is the keyword, so we must give credit to FirstBank for being consistent and for being there for 58-years,” Eben-spiff said.

FirstBank Chief Executive Officer, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, represented by Olusegun Alebiosu, the bank’s Chief Risk Officer, while congratulating the winners, said the bank would not relent in its social responsibilites.

“FirstBank has been in the business of supporting sports in Nigeria throughout its 125 years of existence.

“We have partnered with individuals and institutions to provide support not only in sports arena but also in other areas of human endeavors,” he said.

Kenyan Sam Njoroge won the 2018 edition of the championships.(NAN)

– Nov 19, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)