EDO Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, assured that all the facilities that would be used during the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, would be ready before Dec. 31.

Shaibu gave the assurance while addressing newsmen at the Edo Government House, Benin.

“The major challenges of hosting a national sports festival like this are venues and facilities but I am happy to say that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, which is the major venue for all the activities, is almost completed.

“I can boldly say that we are in 85 to 90 percent completion stage at the stadium; the main bowl is 100 percent completed, and like the tantra tracks.

“The warning area of the swimming pool is already fixed, while the main area is 70 to 75 percent ready. We have also done the lawn tennis court to meet international standard.

“With the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) facility in Ogbemudia Stadium, we can apply for any tournament that requires such technology as a criterion,” he said.

The deputy governor further said that all the sub-committees inaugurated for the assignments were working round the clock to ensure a successful and colourful outing.

