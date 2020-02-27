THE Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020’’ will on Friday jointly inspect facilities for the Festival.

Blessing Lere-Adams, the Chairman of MOC’s Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the joint inspection, being the final one, would be all-encompassing.

“Facilities to be inspected include sports venues, hostel accommodation, medical centres and others that would ensure a successful Festival.’’

Lere-Adams said both the Federal Government and Edo Government have intensified their synergy to ensure a world-class Festival.

She said the Edo government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring state-of-the-art modern sports facilities were put in place for the Festival.

“It’s been authenticated that, as at today, all facilities are 95 per cent completed. Edo is highly commended for this milestone commitment and that is a testimony to the expected success of the festival.

“The FG, on the other hand, had been working round the clock to plug any loose end in all facets of the festival.

“Of course, we are all aware that the MOC Chairman, who is the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, alongside the Minister, Sunday Dare, have been on their toes in this regard,” Lere-Adams said.

She disclosed that, as part of preparations for the Festival, several Joint Technical Meetings, involving all state Directors of Sports, the ministry’s Zonal Coordinators, sport icons and stakeholders, had been held.

Lere-Adams, who is the ministry’s Director of Press, said the Festival’s Games Village which would host about 11,500 athletes is scheduled to open from March 20 and close on April 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20th NSF will hold from March 22 to April 1 in the newly-renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and 16 other venues in Benin.

