AS National Sports Festival (NSF) Edo 2020 draws closer, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday received the “Torch of Unity” and pledged commitment to the welfare of the state’s delegation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu received the torch from representatives of the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Femi Ajao, and Lagos State Liaison Officer, Bode Durotoye at his Alausa office.

The delegation also included Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) Sola Aiyepeku; its Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar; Director of Sports, Moses Kolawole and Director of Technical, Ninayo Travih.

Sanwo-Olu, upon receipt of the torch, said that the welfare of Lagos athletes was paramount to the government.

He also added that the state deserved to win the biennial games.

“I am receiving this torch of unity for Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) on behalf of the sports loving Lagosians who have been supporting us.

“We are the “State of Excellence and Aquatic Splendor, and am sure that we will win as many gold medals as we can.

“I have admonished the Chairman and the DG of LSSC on this that we are going to be fair, firm and ensure that Lagos comes out tops, because it is deserving of us.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, we will do our best and ensure that all logistics are put in place for the success at the games,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu admonished the athletes to make sure that they put up their best performances to do the state proud, adding that their welfare remained paramount.

“We know that some states do come to poach our athletes, but this time around, we will not allow them to take our pride away. Anything that it takes us we will do.

“We will block all the loopholes and we are sure to make your welfare our priority,” he said.

The LSSC Chairman, Aiyepeku, said that the delegation already had a tall order from the governor to clinch the first position, adding that the commission would use all the resources at it’s disposal to achieve the goal.

“We already have a tall order to win the games, the governor believes in us that we can do it that is the reason he gave us such.

“We have the resources and the technical crew that can help to achieve that and we also believe in our athletes to make us proud,” he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 12, 2020 @ 19:39 GMT |

