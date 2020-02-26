GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Tuesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to encouraging youth’s participation in sports activities and overall sports development in the state.

Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto when he received the torch of unity for the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for Benin from March 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, led by its North-West Zonal Coordinator, Olusola Luke, accompanied the torch.

Luke presented the torch of unity to the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Aminu Bala-Bodinga, who handed it over to Gov. Tambuwal at the Government House in Sokoto.

Receiving the torch, Gov. Tambuwal reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring the development of sports in the state.

He pointed out that the sports sector provides an avenue for youths’ development, assuring that “the youths who form a critical mass of the population will continue to be engaged in sports activities’’.

Tambuwal assured that Sokoto state would participate fully in the NSF.

Earlier, Luke had said the essence of moving round with the NSF torch of unity was to unite Nigerians and enthrone peace and development through sports.

“The National Sports Festival is intended to keep the youths alert so that they can not only defend themselves but also create a fortune for themselves,’’ he said.

