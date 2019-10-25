NO fewer than 8,500 athletes are expected to participate in the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020’’, an official said on Friday in Benin.

Mike Itemuagbor, Chairman of the Marketing Sub-Committee of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), disclosed this at a joint meeting of the LOC’s Publicity and Communication and Marketing Sub-Committees.

He said the festival scheduled to hold from March 22 to April 1 would see the athletes competing for 3,000 medals from 33 sports.

“Athletes from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to participate in the festival, and the events will hold at 22 venues,’’ Itemuagbor said.

He then called for synergy between the Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee and the Marketing Sub-Committee.

“The Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee should use various platforms to sell the festival to the world,’’ Itemuagbor said, promising that nothing would be left to chance in the bid to ensure the best-organised NSF.

He said there was the need to understand that the media and marketing drive sports. “So, we must use our various platforms to propagate the Edo 2020 events,’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo had hosted the 1981 edition of the festival (then as Bendel) and the 2002 edition.

NAN

Oct 25, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT

