THE inaugural Eko Basketball League season closes with a battle of perennial foes, First Bank and Dolphins clubs in the women’s final, while Hoops & Read take on Raptors in the men’s final at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Nov. 3.

The Technical Coordinator of the Eko Basketball League and Vice-Chairman of Lagos State Basketball Association (LSSBA), said the association would be putting up a grand event to entice the fans of the sport and players in Lagos.

“The 6-month Eko Basketball League organised by the Lagos State Basketball Association led by its Chairman, Ms Barbara Harper, had five of the six elite women’s club in the country resident in Lagos, including reigning runners-up of the 2019 National Women’s League.

“The teams are the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Basketball club, First Bank, Dolphins, First Deepwater, Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Queens and Raptors Angels, the only club not in the Zenith Women Basketball League battle for the best team this season.

“On their way to the final, Hoops and Read beat Custom in the best of two semi-final series 91-73, 77-47 to book a show down date against Raptors who narrowly pipped Dodan Warriors 75-63 in game 1 and 75-71 in game 2 to set up an intense battle for the King of Eko Basketball.

“On the men’s side, Hoops and Read, Customs, Police Baton, Flames , Victoria Garden City Pitbulls, NAF Rockets, Raptors and Dodan Warriors all jostled for the throne of the Kings of Lagos basketball,” he said in a statement.

He added: “Its been a long season with lots of challenges. We had to be proactive as an association to start the Eko Basketball league when the national league had yet to start.

“Our focus is developing grassroots participation in basketball in the state and we are glad in spite of all the breaks and intermissions due to the Zenith League, we are concluding the league this Sunday.

“The Eko Basketball League is in its inaugural season after many years of being called the Lagos City League. The league is distinguished for producing stars for the national leagues across the country for over a decade,” he said. (NAN)

– Oct. 28, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

