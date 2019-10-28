SECRETARY Enugu State Football Association (ENSFA) Francis Ugwu in Enugu on Monday said that 10 clubs would be participating at the state’s 2019 Veteran League kicking off on Nov. 1.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu during the draw, Ugwu noted that the league was mainly for people aged 40 years and above.

He said that the league would have taken place in September but was postponed due to some lapses in club registration.

“We are organising this league to keep the ageing ones fit and healthy,” he said.

NAN observed that the league was being sponsored by Ugochinyelu Foundation and tagged ”042 2019 Veterans League.

Welfare Officer of the foundation Edeh Ogbodo said the league was to foster unity among the veterans and to keep them fit.

“In a league of this nature, you need to exercise patience so that you get the best and that was what we did.

“We hope to get the best from the players as the league kicks off on Nov. 1,” Ogbodo said.

NAN also reports that the teams are grouped into two, as each group comprises five teams.

In Group A are: Ochialli FC, Pioneers FC, St. Luke’s FC, Unique FC and Orient FC.

While group B comprises of Jide and Friends FC, River lane veteran FC, Unity FC, Benz Klinik FC and Uwani FC.

