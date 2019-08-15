HENRY Akosa, Secretary, Enugu State Grassroots Football Managers Association, has called for sponsors for the Under 10, 13, 16 and 18 Annual Football Tournaments in the state.

Akosa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

He said that grassroots football needed sponsors, adding “we are ready to partner any association or individual in hosting football tournaments in the state to improve grassroots football.”

He said that the association always hosted its football tournament for the grassroots categories but this year’s event could not go as planned due to lack of funds.

” We have organised two tournaments this year, the U10 was played in April/May and the U16 was played May/June,” he said.

Akosa furth6 said that the association’s U18 league would take place in September and would be sponsored by, Barr. Chinedu Iloeje, the Patron of the association.

” As for our U18 league, it will start in September but the date is yet to be agreed on.

”Honestly, the September U18 event will be a league and not tournament as the game will be played home and away,” he added.

He said that the association was still expecting an U18 tournament that would be organised by Chidi Offor-Okenwa, Chairman, Enugu State Football Association.

The secretary regretted that there was no football tournament for young footballers in the state during this long vacation.

“This is the best period to keep the youths busy with grassroots competition but we cannot help it as we are faced with the challenge of inadequate funds,” he noted.

Akosa, however, said that the association was ready to do anything possible to ensure that this year’s situation did not repeat itself in the years ahead.

NAN

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 15:20 GMT |

