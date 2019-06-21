By Benprince Ezeh

AFTER missing the last two editions of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back to the continental tournament with high expectations. In 2013, which was the last time the Super Eagles participated and eventually won it, the road hasn’t been easy for the Eagles.

Since after a not-so-stellar showing at the Russia World Cup last year, the Super Eagles have bewitched everyone with their enterprising style of play, effortlessly picking up a group winner’s ticket for the continental competition and have already been tipped as one of the countries to beat.

On paper, their first stage opponents according to the Confederation of African Football, CAF’s Group Stage draws, are not expected to prove much of a difficulty: it is safe to say that failure to negotiate a group containing two tournament debutants in Burundi and Madagascar, alongside Guinea, who have only managed the best result of a runner-up finish as far back as 1976, is at best a calamitous outing.

Meanwhile, the head coach and technical adviser Gernot Rohr, has tried as much as he could to downplay his side’s chances as favourites all in a bid to shift attention and avoid unnecessary pressure, it is as clear as daylight that Nigeria will try to make the most of the easy preliminary route they have been handed and surely aim for a decent finish in Cairo.

Buoyed by the fact that they have reached the last four of the tournament 14 times in the competition’s history and only hosts Egypt with 15 has a better record of qualifying for the semi-finals, there is a sense that excuses will hardly be consoled for a bad showing, and on the look of things, the Super Eagles are fired up to cut it out with other illustrious opponents, South Africa remain the only continental nation to have beaten Nigeria since Rohr took over the reins of the national team.

In an interview with BBC Sports, Rohr said that the aim at this moment is to stay humble and not get too excited. “To say we have to win the AFCON is not my philosophy because we are a very young team.

“Already, the president said we must win it, but this is not the ideology. We are only making a return after a period of absence, so we have to play with happiness and enthusiasm in Egypt.

“Our young team will do the best. We have a chance to reach the last four, which for me is already a good result.”

Nigeria landed in Egypt with 20 players, who will be making their debut at the tournament. Captain John Mikel Obi along with Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo are the only surviving members from the class of 2013.

But Rohr is unconcerned about the lack of experience in his squad and insists their ‘spirited’ performance at the World Cup in Russia will come in handy.

“They did very well in Russia and won hearts, I can tell from the reactions of the fans at home and everywhere I go.

“In defence, we have Balogun, who is very mature. The captain Mikel is back in midfield. John Ogu is experienced and we already know everything about Wilfred Ndidi. Alex Iwobi is young, but brings experience in the forwards. Ahmed Musa and Ighalo also have experience, so we must find a way to blend them all together,” he said.

Rohr stressed that the team’s youthfulness in the squad is good because the future will be bright and they can draw very positive experience from their spirited performance in Russia.

Tony Nezianya, a sports analyst, said that Nigerians are very confident and has a squad that can win the tournament. “We have a very good team that is well placed to adequately represent Nigeria to win the tournament. We have very reputable members, included in the team that have given us confidence to believe that they have trained very well and have all the necessary armours in their armoury.

“The players have done well with good results in their friendly matches, which has helped us to actually believe that we have a team that will give an impressive show at the tournament,” he said.

According to Nezianya, the tournament is not a do or die affair and advised Nigerians to stand with the team even if they fail to win the tournament.

“I don’t believe in that one, because all other teams have also come there to win. I do not believe in the philosophy of Nigeria that they must win by all cost. No, we have prepared well and I believe and will support the team even when they lose.

“We must build a good team spirit to believe that other people are also entitled to wish that they could win. I believe we can win free and fair, but I do not believe it will be by all cost.

He also said that Nigeria is a competitive nation and should remain competitive and therefore believe that others can have an adventure also within the tournament.

“But as a Nigeria, I am most confident that we have a good team and we can put together a very good top challenge for the top price,” he said.

