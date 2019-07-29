Mr Lukemon Owolabi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MindGames International (MGI), says Nigeria is among the top Scrabble playing nations in the world.

Owolabi, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, noted that 29 Nigerian scrabble players were among the top 100 players in the world.

He said that because of the inspiring feat, MGI wants to keep Nigerian players at the top through regular organised events to keep players in shape ahead of major world championships and international meets.

Owolabi said that MGI was also mentoring budding talents in schools, right from primary to tertiary.

“MGi is primed to see that these kids grow to become champions,” he said.

The CEO said that opportunities abound both for the organisers and players.

“As a student, one is open to scholarships at all levels, participation in international events, some develop to become instructors and adjudicators.

“The unprecedented acceptance and support received from stakeholders (players and administrators) of board games in Nigeria has literally geared and boosted our resolve to take board games in Nigeria and Africa to a new level,” he added.

Owolabi said that MGi was already a household name when it comes to organising board game competitions.

“Our events are the most attended, the most colorful in the circuit right now which attracts international participation.

“Our knack for excellence is non negotiable, we go all out to make sure our events are grand.”

Owolabi, however, listed MGI ‘s major challenge as funding in the forms of sponsorship and partnerships. (NAN)

_JULY 29, 2019 15:54 GMT |

