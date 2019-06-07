MUTIU Adepoju, an ex-international, on Friday said that Falconets should leave no stone unturned in the team’s campaign for the forthcoming U-20 France World Cup.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos against the backdrop of Flying Eagles abysmal performance at the ongoing on U-20 Poland World Cup.

Adepoju, a member of the 1994 winning squad at the Nations Cup told NAN that there was no point comparing the male and female team, and urged the female squad and their handlers to pay attention to details.

NAN reports that the tournament will kick off from Aug. 5 to Aug. 25

“There’s no point comparing the two, Falconets and their handlers should look at the male team understand what the problem was in the team and try not to toe the same path.

“They should ensure that they leave no stone unturned before August; I believe that if they stick to the plan and the players play to instructions they will be fine.

“They have alot to gain if their efforts yield the expected result, ” he said.

The Falconets will play three group games against Germany, Haiti, and China to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Nigeria will play their opener against Germany on Aug. 6 at the Stade Marville, Saint-Malo, followed by the match on Aug. 9 against Haiti at the same stadium and their last group game on Aug. 13 against China PR at the Stade du Clos Gastel, Dinan-Léhon.

The Falconets have participated at every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in which they advanced to the final of the competition in 2010 and 2014 when they lost to Germany on both occasions. (NAN)

– June 7, 2019 @ 11:55 GMT |

