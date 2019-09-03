TAIWO Kasunmu, Vice-President, Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria (PAFN), has urged private companies to support three tiers of government in promoting Para athletes as obtainable in developed countries.

Kasunmu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that individuals or corporate organisations could place their names to promote different games and make it popular.

He said that government alone could not sponsor all the games.

According to him, this is the reason why the athletes don’t attend many competitions in different parts of the world, not that they don’t have the players.

Kasunmu said many games being celebrated in the world today were not known until individual or private organisation came on board to sponsor them.

“Peak Milk sponsored the renovation of weightlifting gymnasium and even, equipped it with latest equipment because of the performance of the para powerlifters.

“So, if we have other companies that come in and do such to para sports, it will be okay.

“The three tiers of government should help the Para athletes to reach out to the private organisations; there will be an agreement between the company and the government.

“Because, there are some things the governments will waive for the private organisations so that they can sponsor the Para sport.

“It is quiet discouraging to some of the athletes who have been training year in year out.

“The last sports festival was in 2012; from then till date, they have been training without going for any competition,’’ he said.

NAN

Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT

