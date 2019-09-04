NIGERIA’S D’Tigers will now meet Cote D’Ivoire on Friday at the City Arena in Guangzhou, in their opening match of the classification round at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

The match is the first game for the Nigerian male senior team in the classification 17-32 of the competition, and will come up at 1600hrs (0900hrs Nigeria time).

They will go on to take on China at the same venue on Sunday.

Nigeria had finished third from the competition’s Group B on Wednesday, dropping to the classification round which can in the long run give them a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 19:19 GMT |

