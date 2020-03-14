FIFA has recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus.

The global football body also said, in a statement on Friday, that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any matches which were played.

“The general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the upcoming international windows in March and April,” it said.(Reuters/NAN)

– Mar. 14, 2020 @ 4:55 GMT |

