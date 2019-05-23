FLYING Eagles midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru, and nine other youngsters have been tipped to shine at the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The tournament holds from May 23 to June 15.

The Flying Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition alongside Qatar, the United States and Ukraine.

Manchester City U-19 teenage star, Dele-Bashiru, was picked alongside Argentine defender, Nehuen Perez; Polish goalkeeper, Radoslaw Majeckim; Timothy Weah from the USA and Dan-Axel Zagadou of France.

Other players expected to light up the tournament with their talents include Diego Lainez of Mexico, Lee Kangin of Korea Republic, Moises Ramirez of Ecuador, Turki Al-Ammar from Saudi Arabia and Norway’s Erling Haland.

Meanwhile, Dele-Bashiru is poised to leave Manchester City after failing to agree new contract with the club.

Serie A side Atalanta are interested in the 19-year-old Dele-Bashiru, who has made just one first-team appearance under Pep Guardiola.

Dele-Bashiru and brother Fisayo switched allegiance to Nigeria despite their eligibility to play for England, the land of their birth.

They both play for Manchester City as midfielders at various youth levels with Fisayo playing for the U18s, where he played 23 games in all competitions this season, with three goals and one assist to his name while Tom plays for the U23s of the Etihad outfit.

