FIFA is to launch a major “once and for all” review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, the body said on Wednesday.

FIFA also expressed concern at the gap between the top national teams and the rest, which it noted was getting bigger, and said it wants to make more use of technology.

There have been a number of complaints from coaches, such as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, about the scheduling of games and concerns about the increasing number of commitments.

“The international match calendar plays a central role in the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world and at all levels,” FIFA said in a new document `The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global’.

“For this reason, the current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly with all stakeholders and reviewed according to their needs in a collective effort to guarantee a truly global approach,” FIFA added.

The review is part of a list of `11 goals’ which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined for the next three years.

Those goals include their ongoing attempt to reform the transfer system and expanding the use of technology, including the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

“The successful implementation of VAR in FIFA’s competitions provides a foundation for the continuous enhancement of VAR technology.

“This should focus particularly on improving communication around VAR incidents and making the technology accessible for all member-associations, regardless of their size and/or financial resources,” said FIFA.

FIFA was also concerned that very few teams from outside Europe and South America had reached the quarter-finals in any of the last three World Cups.

“This is directly linked to comparatively high levels of investment in Europe and low levels of investment everywhere else (with the limited exception of South America),” it said.

It said that FIFA, which will increase the number of teams at the World Cup to 48 from 2026, should “take steps to bridge this gap”.

This will be with the long term aim of bringing at least 50 sides to a “top competitive level.”

FIFA also proposed further changes to the laws of the game and that “the promotion of offensive tactics should guide this process.”

In spite of the controversy over the implementation of the VAR system over the last two years, FIFA also proposed the use of new technologies.

“FIFA should explore emerging technologies which can positively impact the game, such as artificial intelligence and sensor technology, and assess their capabilities,” it said.

The world football court also wants to make VAR technology accessible for all member-associations “regardless of their size and/or financial resources.”

NAN

Feb. 27, 2020

