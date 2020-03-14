Ex-international, Emmanuel Babayaro has called for more focus on grassroots development in order to discover new talents and take Nigerian football to the pinnacle.

Babayaro made the appeal on Friday after a friendly match between FCT FA League champions, Waco Football Academy, and Goddosky FC of Anambra, at the Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Waco FA defeated Goddosky FC 1-0 at an highly entertaining game.

The former Atlanta 1996 Olympics football Gold medalist said such friendly matches between Nationwide League One (NLO) sides was good for the development of the game.

“Grassroots development is the way to go, that is why am here to support these teams,” he said.

Waco FA coach, John Wakil said the game will help his team get prepared for the NLO and the Aiteo Cup.

Goddosky FC coach, Nduka Edmund said the team will correct the lapses observed ahead of the kick-off of the NLO.

He blamed the narrow defeat on fatigue, as the team arrived Abuja few days before the match. (NAN)

– Mar. 14, 2020 @ 5:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)