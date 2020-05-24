SECOND division Greuther Fuerth said on Sunday they are opening their stadium facilities for schools to hold their final exams there to adhere to social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said pupils from partner schools could write the exams in “classrooms’’ in the main stand area.

Several schools have said they would make use of the offer over the next weeks.

“We have heard from various schools that the measures currently required present challenges for them. We thought about how we can help.

“After we developed a hygiene concept and it was approved, we could now make this free offer, and it is nice to see that we can help some in this way,” managing director Holger Schwiewagner said.

NAN

– May 24, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT /

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)