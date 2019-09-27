CROWN FC of Ogbomosho Chief Coach, Oladunni Oyekale on Thursday said that he was impressed with the progress so far made by his team at the ongoing Gov. Dapo Abiodun Pre-season tournament.

Oyekale gave the assessment of his team on the heels of his team’s victory over the home team, Gateway FC at the match Day 2 of the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Dapo Abiodun Pre-season Tournament sponsored by Ogun State Government is ongoing at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

The tournament has 12 teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL) participating.

The teams are Kano Pillars, MFM FC, Lobi Stars and Collins Edwin in the Group A, while Group B has Kwara United, Shooting Stars, Gateway FC, and Crown FC.

Teams in Group C consists of Bendel Insurance, Rivers United, Warri Wolves and Remo Stars.

The Ajilete Warriors had earlier played 2-2 against Kwara United at the opening fixture of the tournament.

Oyekale said that the pre-season tournament would help shape his team ahead of the NNL season.

“We thank God for the victory. I’m impressed with the team’s performance, though much need to be done to put our house in order ahead of the NNL season.

“That is the major reason we are here for the tournament. The team is progressing and I’m glad,” Coach Oyekale said.

Crown FC Media Officer, Tunji Alabi, described the performance of the team as superlative.

“It was a superlative performance by Crown FC this afternoon at the Main Bowl of the Dapo Dina International Stadium as we tutored Gateway United Football Club by 2-1.

“The very classic game saw both sides display good football artistry and maturity to the satisfaction of lovers of the football fans in the stadium.

“We had a compact midfield with Muazu Taiwo distributing accurate long passes to Sunday Odudu and Olaitan Fabode at the flanks.

“All efforts to put the ball at the back of the net was fruitless until in the 30th minute when Sunday Odudu chested a well-tailored pass from Moses Mustapha left footed goal put us ahead,” he said.

Alabi said that The Gateway United players showed much composure and full of energy with Oranmiyan James and Nicholas Egrigba firing from all angels on resumption to the last lap of the game.

“The quest to level up by the Dapo Abiodun lads paid off in the 50th minute when Tubor Karimo nodded home a well sized lob from Olaogun Sodiq to make the scoreline a goal apiece.

“The team got the second goal in the 60th minutes when a well-positioned Sunday Odudu fired the ball into the net after a goal mouth scramble, he said.

