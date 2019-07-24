Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Benue’s Gov. Samuel Ortom, says the governor has not set up a committee to probe the management board of Lobi Stars Football Club.

Akase, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, clarified issues on the committee’s mandate.

“The committee set up by the Governor on Tuesday, which is headed by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Ladi Ajene, has the mandate to draft guidelines and the job description for the board and management staff of Lobi Stars.

“In addition, the committee is to clearly draw the management organogram of the club,’’ he said.

The CPS also said the Governor’s decision became necessary so as to end frequent disagreements and clash of roles between the club’s management board members and the board’s Vice-Chairman.

“We want the public, particularly football fans, to disregard any insinuation that the committee has been put in place to probe the activities of the Lobi Stars FC management,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the Makurdi-based clubside campaigns in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). (NAN)

JULY 24, 2019 17:53 GMT|

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)