GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has charged the athletes and officials of Zone 9 to ensure they win the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Police Games in Awka, Anambra.

Obiano gave the charge when he visited the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square to cheer athletes from different Zones vying for honours at the Games.

The governor watched teams from different zones as they competed in basketball, volleyball and handball.

“I encourage all the athletes to put in their best but I want the home team (Zone 9) to lift all the available trophies,” Obiano said.

Promise Okoroji, a female volleyball athlete from Zone 9 assured the governor that her team would win the volleyball gold.

“We trained well and we were well motivated to win; our training before now was tactical and after that we selected our best six, and I hope that we will do the governor and our zone proud,” she said.

