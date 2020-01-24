‘I trusted myself’ – Wang on digging deep to win

WANG grew in confidence after she saved three break points in the sixth game of the opening set. Her firm forehands began to trouble Williams, whose movement could not match her opponent’s.

Wang – who defeated current world number one Ashleigh Barty at the US Open before losing to Williams – broke for a 5-4 lead and then served out to seal the first set.

Williams was struggling to gain the upper hand as the unforced errors totted up – they would eventually reach 56 – and she was broken again when Wang converted the second of her three break points with a deep forehand winner.

The Chinese player’s form deserted her as she served for the match at 5-4, with Williams breaking back with a superb forehand winner at the end of a 24-shot rally. The American saved two more break points at 5-5 before eventually levelling the match in a one-sided tie-break.

The final set went with serve until the 12th and final game. Wang had wasted two chances to seal victory on Williams’ serve before she was presented with another, which was taken when the American netted a backhand.

“After the second set I was a little bit confused, but my mind always said I had to focus on the court, on every point and trust myself,” said Wang, who now faces Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

Wang dedicated the victory to her former coach, Peter McNamara, who died from cancer just weeks before last year’s US Open.

“I always dream about him,” she said. “I think he can see what I play today. He will proud of me. I miss him.”

BBCSports

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

