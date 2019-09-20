IVORY Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba says it is no surprise that Nigeria born Tammy Abraham is displaying traits of greatness adding that he is fast in learning and is determined.

Drogba who netted 164 goals in his close to a decade sojourn with Chelsea predicted that Abraham and other younger players in the club will do more exploits in the future especially with former Chelsea ace Frank Lampard ready to hand them opportunities to showcase their skills.

“Yeah, I’ve known him [Abraham] since he’s been [very young].”I am not surprised with what I have seen with Abraham.

“These are kids we used to see, they used to come and watch us training, and I believe they learned a little bit of our skills, how we read the game,” he enthused in a chat with sky sports.

Abraham is not the only home-grown star to be thriving at Chelsea, with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also getting their big breaks.

Meanwhile, the former Galatasaray ace has been handed a role as co-host of this year Ballon d’Or scheduled for December 2nd in Paris. Although the Ivorian international did not win the award in the course of his career he was nonetheless nominated a record eight times between 2004 and 2012 when he was literally on fire at the Stamford Bridge.

He finished 4th in the 2007 edition with 108 points behind Brazil international Kaka emerging winner with 444 points beating Messi and Ronaldo to the second and third place respectively.

“I would have liked to do better but this fourth place is a great reward,” admits Drogba.

The 64th Ballon d’Or ceremony will be take place at the end of the year, with Virgil van Dijk the front runner, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as usual in the race for the prestigious award.

