ITALIAN club side Inter Milan have signed on Manchester United’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Local media in Italy reported that the deal was worth 80 million euros (89.61 million dollars).

“Inter is not for everyone, that’s why I’m here,” Lukaku, who was wearing the Inter kit, said in a video posted on the Serie A club’s official Twitter feed.

Aug. 8, 2019

