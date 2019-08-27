Ahead of the commencement of the Kwara Football Association U-15 soccer championship tagged, “Governor’s Cup,” the Idris Musa-led board on Tuesday presented football kits and materials to the participating local governments.

The kits were distributed in Ilorin to the representatives from the participating local government councils by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi.

The deputy governor was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Sports and Youth development, Alhaji Shuaib Akanbi.

Speaking at the event, Musa commended all football stakeholders and other top dignitaries at the forum for their support.

He said the soccer championship was aimed at reinvogorating the game in the state.

Musa said inspite of the lack of sponsors, his board was able to go round all the 16 local governments to ascertain the state of infrastructure on the ground and map out a plan to successfully stage the age grade tournament.

He further promised not to relent in his efforts and called on football stakeholders in the state to offer support to the association.

Emmanuel Obafemi, a FIFA and CAF instructor, commended the leadership of the FA for attaining new heights within a short period of time.

On his own part, the Secretary of Nigeria Club Owners Association, Alloy Chukwuemeka, said there was a new vista in Kwara football with the innovations in the state.

He said Kwara FA had set the pace for other associations in the country, adding that the development at the state level would be duly communicated to the Amaju Pinnick- led Nigeria Football Federation.

Coach Tunde Kazeem, Director of Sports in Kwara, commended the FA board for raising the standard of football in the state.

He called on the participating players to be good ambassadors of their various local governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the opening ceremony for the tournament would hold on Wednesday.(NAN)

