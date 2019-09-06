NIGERIA National League (NNL) side Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin have unveiled former Katsina United head coach Abdullahi Biffo as their new Technical Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara United recently signed Biffo on a three-year deal after him voluntarily resigned from his former club for undisclosed reasons.

Abubakar Bala was Kwara United’s head coach before Biffo was appointed.

Speaking at the brief unveiling ceremony in Ilorin on Thursday, Biffo said he would work assiduously to win laurels for the club.

He added that he would do his best to rebuild the club and win promotion for the side into the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the coming season.

“I’m happy with the new assignment entrusted on my shoulders and I believe that with the cooperation of everybody the task of rebuilding and rebranding Kwara United will be really easy.

“Expectations are genuinely quite high, and I promise to live up to the expectations, at least, to ensure Kwara United challenge for the promotion slot in the coming league season.

“I will further discover and develop the abundant talents available and make the side the best in the land.

“Though the task could be challenging, as well as daunting, but with hard work and determination my tenure will be a huge success,” Biffo said.

The club’s General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, who performed the unveiling, pledged the club management’s resolve to give the new Technical Adviser all the needed support.

The General Manager said he was optimistic that the coming of Biffo would impact positively on the fortunes of the club.

NAN

