LA Liga have requested to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that this month’s El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved to Madrid amid growing protests and political tensions in Catalonia.

On Monday nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid, sparking protests and clashes across the region.

The match is due to take place on Saturday Oct. 26 at Barca’s Camp Nou stadium. However, the Spanish football league is seeking to reverse the fixture due to ongoing trouble throughout the autonomous region.

The second meeting of the season is due to take place in Madrid in March next year.(Reuter/ NAN)

– Oct 16, 2019 @ 15:05 GMT |

