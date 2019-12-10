THE Lagos State Government says there are plans to upgrade Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) to a University of Education.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Monday, when the newly elected Zonal Coordinators of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, led by Comrade Kappo Olawale paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to the reform of the education sector, as it has the ”lion share” in the year 2020 budget.

”We want to elevate Adesanya Ogunsanya College of Education to a University of Education. This is one of our plans as a government.

”We are training all primary school teachers and also recruiting new ones.

“We will ensure that the quality in our classrooms are the same. And this is based on development of teachers first.

”Once we are able to push that, we will also improve the quality of teaching. We will see better outcome and that will give us better pupils.

”We will also duplicate this in secondary schools across Lagos. We want to continue to reduce truancy, cultism and all those unhealthy acts amongst pupils.

We will increase infrastructure in schools,” he said.

The governor said that his administration would build new facilities for state institutions and complete the ones that were yet to be completed.

He urged the student leaders to ensure that they uphold peace in their various institutions and be good representatives of their citadels of learning.

”We want to have positive impacts at all levels of education but we need you to understand and appreciate the efforts of the government.

”We need you to be able to speak to your fellow students to ensure that we continue to work in an environment where there is peace, harmony, understanding and collaboration,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The students were received by the governor and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab; Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu; and Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mrs Folashade Adebowale-Owoeye. (NAN)

