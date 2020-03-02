LIVERPOOL’s regulars will return to the starting line-up for Tuesday’s FA Cup clash at Chelsea, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

The Anfield club had fielded their under-23 players in the previous round.

Liverpool’s under-23 side, led by their former coach Neil Critchley, beat third-tier side Shrewsbury Town in a fourth-round replay.

This was after Klopp refused to field senior players since the match was played during the winter break of the English Premier League (EPL).

Liverpool also fielded a young side in the League Cup against Aston Villa —- a game they lost 0-5.

This was due to a fixture crunch while the senior side was playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, which they won.

Klopp has now said he would take no chances as they looked to progress.

“It’s a different situation to the last round. The team that played at Shrewsbury was a team that made sense for us at that moment.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, so we had to play a different team in the replay,” he told reporters.

“It won’t be the team that played Aston Villa and Shrewsbury, for sure. There will be boys in the squad, but if they start we will see.

“The team that played at Shrewsbury was an FA Cup team at that moment.

“If Chelsea makes changes, I don’t know if they will, it will still be a very experienced team… It’s the last 16 of the FA Cup and we want to go through.”

A 0-3 loss at Watford over the weekend ended Liverpool’s unbeaten EPL run and many criticised center-back Dejan Lovren for giving their strikers opportunities to score.

But Klopp was quick to jump to the center-back’s defense.

“If anyone blames Dejan Lovren for our defeat, I can’t help these people,” Klopp said. “It was a massive challenge for Dejan to play against Troy Deeney. Joe Gomez has had similar problems.

“Both Dejan and Joe have played sensational games for us in this position. Fitness and rhythm are the most difficult to get in professional football. Dejan is an outstanding center-half.

“If you can tell me one player from Saturday that played at his normal level, I would be surprised.”

However, Klopp said the performance at Vicarage Road would have no bearing on team selection for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

“The defeat has nothing to do with line-up tomorrow (Tuesday) night,” he added. “We always play with a team which gives us the best chance to reach the next round.” (Reuters/NAN)

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

