LAGOS State government’s investment in schools sports has been paying off judging by Team Lagos’ success in the gymnastics event at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin.

The Director of Public Relations, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Titi Oshodi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the team gave a good account of themselves with nine medals.

NAN reports that Team Lagos had stormed the 5th NYG with 248 athletes, coaches, Association Secretaries and other officials for competition in 33 individual and team sports.

Team Lagos was participating in the Games for the second consecutive year and are hoping to better their overall second place position of last year.

Oshodi said the team had started brightly in all the events during the competition with a total of 17 medals as at early Thursday.

“We are able to do well in the gymnastics as the team got three gold, five silver and one bronze medals.

“In all, the team now has five gold, 10 silver and two bronze, and of our boys also got silver in judo.

“Also, Team Lagos dominated the swimming events and it is just clear that the way we have gone, that of looking towards schools sports, has been very good,” he said.

