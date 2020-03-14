TESTING the new bike and working on set-up were the main objectives throughout this preseason test. The French rider waves goodbye to Jerez with positive first impressions of his 2020 package with strong pace to match.

This week the Jerez circuit hosted the first MotoE preseason test. There were three official test days with three sessions per day. Sun and pleasant temperatures accompanied the riders at the famous Jerez track.

Finding a good base set-up was the priority in the three days of testing when different front fork options and new tyres, provided by Michelin, were tested.

Mike Di Meglio had very productive test with a total of 69 laps completed with a best time of 1: 48.310. The Frenchman’s record was 0.8s behind the fastest set during the three days (a 1: 47.494 by Matteo Ferrari).

Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS closes the three days with good feelings and a lot of information to continue progressing in preparation for the 2020 season.

“I have a good pace and now I just have to improve my fast lap. I am happy with how this test went. It took us a while to catch up and set a good pace but we worked hard and finally we got there. We also found a good base set-up. During these days we tested different forks and tyres and we already have a clear idea which way to go at the next official test. This year’s bike has many improvements and it was very interesting to work to try to get the most out of them. I have a good pace and now I just have to improve my fast lap. This season everything will be very close again. I am really looking forward to the next tests.”

– Mar. 14, 2020 @ 4:49 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)