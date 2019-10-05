Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has urged National Sports Federations to operate strictly in line with the Code of Governance 2017, which they subscribed to enhance transparency in sports administration.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Tunde Akpeji, Special Adviser to the minister in Abuja on Saturday.

Akpeji said that Dare gave the directive during a meeting with the Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the ministry in his office at the National Stadium in Abuja.

He reminded Secretaries-General that they have responsibility to ensure that sports federations were not run as personal empires.

“Federations do not belong to presidents. Their mandates derive from the ministry, which has the responsibility to ensure that they do not go against this mandate.

“This administration is clear about this,’’ he said.

Dare said no bank account should be in a federation president’s name.

“This administration is clear about its anti-corruption policy. Let us start to do things differently.”

The minister revealed that he will hold similar engagements with federation presidents and board members.

FEAD Director, Tayo Oreweme, had earlier briefed the minister that non-adherence to Code was responsible for the controversies rocking some sports federations in the country. (NAN)

Oct. 5, 2019 @ 16:12 GMT

