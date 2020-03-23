MANY supporters of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Monday, expressed shock over the death of its striker, Ifeanyi George and two others in an auto crash on Sunday.

Some of the supporters who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Enugu, said they were yet to believe that their favourite player, George was dead.

NAN reports that George died in an auto crash on his way to Lagos with one of the club feeders’ team player, Emmanuel Ogbu and a friend, Eteka Gabriel, along Benin Bye-pass on their way to Lagos.

The players were traveling home to be with their family members following a 10-day break given to players by Rangers Management team in compliance with the Nigeria Football Federation suspension of matches due to coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Ibuchukwu Nwodo, National Chairman, Rangers Supporters Club, said that he was short of words since Sunday when he received the news, describing it as the most `shocking news’ of the year.

“I am short of words since yesterday and still lack words to narrate this unacceptable news of George and the feeders’ team player, Emmanuel Ogbu.

“This is a very big loss to the club; George would have been on the pitch on the day of this accident if not that League Management Company (LMC) suspended the Nigeria league due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Rangers and Nigeria football community have lost a big striker and his service will be missed in the club and league,” he said.

A Match Commissioner, Diewait Ikpechukwu described George’s demise as a huge loss to football in Nigeria.

According to him, George was a potential striker for the national team. He was very close to me and he was a top striker for the club.

Ikpechukwu said he had an injury in the last match the team played and was still recovering from it when death struck on Sunday.

He prayed for the repose of his souls and the fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Another supporter and Secretary to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) Enugu chapter, Ignatius Okpara said he received the news with shock and utmost disbelief.

“This is a young talented player whose football carrier was very bright, going by his performance in the pitch.

”Frankly speaking, George, was a utility player in Rangers. As a top striker, he proved himself in the Enugu club side before the sudden call.

”I think his demise has created a huge vacuum in the club,” he said.

The SWAN secretary said that George was one player that was always full of self-confidence and hungry for goals in any match.

”Again, Rangers and his teeming fans will continue to remember him for his dribbling skills in the field of play.

”However, no one can question God’s action because He knows why the young man died at this peak of his carrier.

”May his gentle soul rest in the blossom of the Lord,” Okpara said.

Sobenna Nwagbo, a hardcore supporter of the club, said that he still did not believe the news and wish it was not true.

”Shocked! So sad and I wished it was not true. George was a dependable striker with much to offer the club and the country.

”It is now obvious that the striker passed away on Sunday so, we wish his soul eternal rest in the Lord. (NAN)

Mar. 23, 2020

