MARTIN Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, on Tuesday said that football fans should get ready for another football season of fun and quality broadcast and analysis.

Mabutho said that with the ongoing festive celebrations, customers should be well assured of quality entertainment on the DSTV and Gotv plartforms.

He added that the “Big Brother” show, broadcast by DSTV has recorded huge successes while its following has become phenomenal.

He said that the Multichoice family had also organised their annual official kick-off of the new football season to celebrate with football fans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion, which was a live streaming of matches on the opening weekend for football fans by MultiChoice, was viewed by more than 49 countries in Africa, where customers watched live matches.

He said that the SuperSport studio broadcast was live from the venue, giving football fans all over the 49 countries in Africa the opportunity to see their favourite analysts.

Mabutho said: “The festive holidays is that period where families can come together with loved ones, and our subscribers on the DSTV and Gotv plartforms are assured of quality entertainment.

“The event was an exciting one for our guests, among whom were members of the media, fans of various football clubs and former Super Eagles stars like Joseph Yobo, Victor Ikpeba and U-17 FIFA World Cup-winning coach, Fanny Amun.

“It is very important to flag-off the new season with a ceremony, where we celebrate with our football fans and our customers their passion for football.

“It was a Super Sunday because the fixtures were quite high profile and competitive for fans of Arsenal FC, Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

“It was our own way to bring many people from all walks of life together here in Nigeria and getting everyone excited about the season.”

He added that SuperSport would broadcast all the 380 matches of the Premier League live and in HD on DStv and selected matches on GOtv Max and Plus.

He also said that on offer this season include, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, Euro 2020 qualifiers and UEFA Europa League.

NAN reports that the event was held at the new gymnasium of the National Stadium, Lagos. (NAN)

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 12:19 GMT |

