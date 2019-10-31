MALAM Ibrahim Mammaga, the Acting Managing-Director and Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has pledged to support sports development in Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth.

Mammaga made the promise on Thursday when he received a team of the Federal Ministry Information and Culture Sports Club on a courtesy visit to the agency in Abuja.

The team was at the agency to solicit support towards the organisation of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) scheduled to hold from Nov. 21 to 30, in Bayelsa.

Mammaga said: “We promise to give the forthcoming FEPSGA event coverage and for other contributions we will see to what we can do.

“The generation of funds has been an issue; the mode of release of funds is the same everywhere.

“I assure you that our staff will participate actively in the games and we will meet at our management level to see what we can contribute on our part financially.”

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the club, Mr Oulabousa Precious, solicited the support from the management agency to ensure fruitful participation at the games.

According to him, we are here to appeal for support, no matter how big or small, to ensure success in the organisation of the forthcoming games.

“We are here to thank your agency for previous supports towards sports development and to also intimate you about FEPSGA, which requires the registration of your agency.

“The Ministry always takes responsibility to fund the event in the past, but we think it has become necessary for MDAs, particularly your agency to be part of it,” Precious said.

FEPSGA is an annual sport competition that consists of 14 events, including football, table tennis, badminton, handball, chess, scrabble and draught.

Others are volleyball, tennis, ayo, swimming, athletics and basket ballNAN

-Oct 31, 2019 @19:56 GMT |

