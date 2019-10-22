NASARAWA state para-soccer team on Monday in Abuja defeated their Borno counterparts 3-2 at the ongoing National Para-Soccer Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match played at the Old Parade Ground, both teams put up a spirited performance.

Hadi Haladu of Nasarawa team opened scoring before Bawa Mohammed equalised for the Borno team before the end of the first half.

On resumption of the second half, Haladu scored another goal to make him have a brace.

Saidu Haruna of Nasarawa team added one to make it 3-1, while Borno shortly after added a goal through Abba Jamininu to end the game 3-2.

The Nasarawa team coach, Alhasssan Abdullahi, told NAN after the game that he was overwhelmed by his team’s performance.

He also commended the organisers of the championship for providing the enabling environment for the players.

Earlier on Monday, the Kaduna team walked over Bauchi team to automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

Kano team also qualified.

The championship, which is the seventh edition, started on Saturday at the Old Parade Ground and will end on Thursday to mark the World Polio Day.

