The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Saturday said the state’s contingent of 248 athletes have arrived in Ilorin for the 2019 National Youth Games (NYG) battle-ready and full of hopes.

Titi Oshodi, the LSSC Director of Media, disclosed in a statement in Lagos that Team Lagos athletes arrived on Friday fully ready for their participation in the Games’ fifth edition.

“The contingent comprising 248 athletes, coaches, Association secretaries and other officials departed Lagos on Friday and arrived safely at their various accommodation points in the University of Ilorin Hostels.

“Participating at the NYG for the second consecutive year, Team Lagos will compete in 33 individual and team sports events with the hope to better their overall second place position last year,” she said.

Oshodi, in the statement, also quoted the LSSC Director-General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, as charging the athletes to give their best.

While speaking with the athletes, Gafaar said that the state government was however not expecting them to win at all cost for the state.

“Our expectations are for you to continue the progress made in the development of athletes from the grassroots with necessary exposure and support.

“Learn to work hard and pray. If you train hard, prayers will speed up the process.

“We’ve done all that is necessary for us to excel at the Games with the permission of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who gave us moral and financial support.

“All that is expected of us is to make the state proud and I believe that at the end of Games, we will all be proud of ourselves,” he said.

Also, the LSSC Chairman, Kweku Tandoh, encouraged the athletes and officials to reflect excellence on and off the field, stating that the state would not tolerate any act of indiscipline.

“Lagos is the Centre of Excellence and that’s what we should portray at the Games in Ilorin. For us, it is a total picture.

“I want people to see us and say those athletes from Lagos are well behaved and very disciplined. We don’t want officials fighting or confronting referees.

“If we have issues regarding officiating, we will address them appropriately without confrontation. We will compete fair and I’m sure we will have reasons to celebrate all of you at the end of the Games,” he said.(NAN)

– Sept. 7, 2019 @ 12:35 GMT |

