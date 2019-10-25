RIVERS Hoopers won the last of their Group A matches on Friday in the first phase of the inaugural Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President’s Cup for a 100 percent record.

This was after they beat the Nigerian Army team 93-54, for their fifth win from five matches.

Ikechukwu Benjamin led all scorers with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists, followed by Abdul Yahya with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Precious Osigbodi also shot four of eight from his attempted three points to have 13 points and two rebounds.

Anthony Thomas recorded 100 percent from free throws to score 16 points for the Nigerian Army who trailed at half time by 13 points (30-43).

The “Kings’ men’’ therefore finished in top spot in Group A to earn a top seed draw ahead of the next phase.

As for Kwara Falcons, they laboured to a 68-61 victory against hard-fighting Ekiti Invaders in a match which both sides committed 35 turnovers all together.

Mustapha Oyebanji once again lit up the arena with another 24 points, joined by Ikenna Ikpaluba who notched a double-double of 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Four Invaders’ players contributed double digits as well, from which two of them had a double-double.

Stephen Michael eased up with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Brown Adewale added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The duo of Chimelie Luke (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Ikhalo Daniel (10 points, 7 rebounds) scored 20 points in a game that had four lead changes.

Falcons have now automatically clinched top spot in Group B with a match to go while Invaders ended the campaign with just one win from five games.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 18:40 GMT |

