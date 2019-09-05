Ilorin, Sept. 5, 2019 Nigeria National League side, Kwara United on Thursday officially unveiled former Katsina United Manager, Abdullahi Biffo as Technical Adviser for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The former Giwa FC coach replaced Abubakar Bala, after signing a three year contract at a brief ceremony at the club’s secretariat.

Biffo said he would work assiduously to win promotion for the side in the coming season.

“I’m happy with the new assignment entrusted on my shoulder and I believe with the cooperation of everybody the task of re-building and re-branding Kwara United will be a whole easy.

“Expectations are genuinely quite high, I promise to live up to the expectations, at least, to ensure Kwara United challenge for the promotion slot in the coming league season.

“I will further discover and develop the abundant talents available and make the side the best in the land.

“Though the task could be challenging as well as daunting, with hard work and determination my tenure will be a huge success,” Biffo said.

The club’s general manager, Bashir Badawiy, who unveiled Biffo, pledged the management’s resolve to give the new technical adviser all the needed support.

He said their tenure would witness developments obtainable in a modern football club.(NAN)

